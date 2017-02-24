Novo Nordisk A/S: Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 24 February 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:

Thursday 23 March 2017 at 2.00 pm (CET)

at Bella Center, entrance West, Center Boulevard 5, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.

The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors and Appendix 2: Revised Remuneration Principles, is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS - PROPOSED CHANGES IN COMPOSITION

All board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election. Bruno Angelici does not seek re-election as member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of the following board members elected by the Annual General Meeting: Göran Ando (chairman), Jeppe Christiansen (vice chairman), Brian Daniels, Sylvie Grégoire, Liz Hewitt and Mary Szela.

The Board of Directors proposes election of Kasim Kutay and Helge Lund as new members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Mr Kutay is chief executive officer of Novo A/S, Denmark. The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Kutay primarily because of his extensive experience as

financial advisor to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. Furthermore, Mr Kutay has advised healthcare companies on an international basis including companies based in Europe, the USA, Japan and India.

Mr Lund is former chief executive officer of the integrated gas company, BG Group plc. The Board of Directors recommends election of Mr Lund primarily because of his extensive executive and board experience in large multinational companies headquartered in Scandinavia within regulated markets and significant financial knowledge.

