If Steve Jobs were still alive, he would have turned 62 today. In honor of his memory, Apple announced its new headquarters would open in April, powered entirely by one of the largest on-site rooftop installations in the world.

At the center of the 175-acre campus, named Apple Park, is a ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building that is home to a 17 MW rooftop solar array that will power 75% of the building during peak daytime hours, with the remaining 25% coming from other renewable-energy sources.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...