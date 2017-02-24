London-headquartered renewable investment firm Foresight Solar Fund now boasts a portfolio of installed solar PV assets of 470 MW following the acquisition this week of the 49.6 MW Sandridge solar farm in Wiltshire, southern England.

In what is the firm's second such acquisition in February 2017 - having last week finalized the purchase of the 25 MW Barcaldine solar project in Australia - Foresight Solar Fund now owns 18 individual solar assets, most in the U.K. and boasting an average capacity of 26 MW.

The Sandridge solar farm was built by German EPC Goldbeck Solar and connected to the U.K. national grid in March last year. Hence, it is eligible for Renewable Obligation ...

