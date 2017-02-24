Company announcement 50 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-02-24 10:46 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Matas have resolved to initiate a share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 15 dated 30 August 2016.



The programme was initiated with a view to cancelling the shares bought back. Under the share buyback programme, which was initiated on 1 September 2016 and concluded 23 February 2017, Matas has repurchased shares for an amount of DKK 150 million.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 17 February 2017 - 23 February 2017:



Trading day Number of Average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 February 2017 3,000 105.09 315,270 20 February 2017 3,000 104.50 313,500 21 February 2017 10,000 105.34 1,053,400 22 February 2017 8,000 104.88 839,040 23 February 2017 7,750 104.73 811,658 Accumulated the last 5 31,750 104.97 3,332,868 trading days Accumulated under the 1,395,238 107.51 149,997,144 program --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Following the transactions, Matas has purchased a total number of 1,395,238 shares since 1 September 2016 and holds 1,657,186 treasury shares, equivalent to 4.22% of the company's total share capital.







Please address any questions to Søren Mølbak, Head of Investor Relations, at tel +45 48 1655 48.















