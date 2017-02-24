Magna Announces Fourth Quarter and 2016 Results

AURORA, Ontario, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Record 2016 sales up 13%, well above 4% growth in global light vehicle production

- Record 2016 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 9%

- Record 2016 cash generated from operating activities of $3.4 billion, up 45%

- Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders in 2016

Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 2015 Sales $ 9,253 $ 8,568 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 646 $ 624 Net income from continuing operations attributable $ 478 $ 483 to Magna International Inc. Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 696 $ 656 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.24 $ 1.19

(Table continued)

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 2015 Sales $ 36,445 $ 32,134 Income from continuing operations before income taxes $ 2,780 $ 2,651 Net income from continuing operations attributable $ 2,031 $ 1,946 to Magna International Inc. Adjusted EBIT(1) $ 2,898 $ 2,529 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 5.16 $ 4.72

All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars.

(1)Adjusted EBIT is a Non-GAAP financial measure that has no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. Adjusted EBIT represents net income before income taxes; interest expense, net; and other expense (income), net.

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

We posted sales of $9.25 billion for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 8% over the fourth quarter of 2015. This strong year over year growth was achieved despite both North American and European light vehicle production decreasing 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Our complete vehicle assembly volumes decreased 70%, largely reflecting the end of production of the MINI Countryman and Paceman in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, income from continuing operations before income taxes was $646 million, an increase of 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna International Inc. was $478 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased $0.05 in the fourth quarter of 2016, which includes the favourable impact of a reduced share count.Excluding unusual items, income from continuing operations before income taxes, net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna International Inc., and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 6%, 1%, and 7%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, we generated cash from operations of $878 million before changes in operating assets and liabilities, and $840 million in operating assets and liabilities. Total investment activities for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $934 million, including $662million in fixed asset additions, $155 million in investments and other assets and $117 million to purchase subsidiaries.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

We posted record sales of $36.45 billion for the year ended December 31, 2016, an increase of 13% from the year ended December 31, 2015.In comparison, both North American and European light vehicle production increased 2%, in 2016 compared to 2015.Our complete vehicle assembly volumes decreased 28%, largely reflecting the end of production of the MINI Countryman and Paceman in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During 2016, income from continuing operations before income taxes was $2.78 billion and net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna International Inc. was $2.03 billion, increases of $129 million and $85 million, respectively, both compared to 2015.Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased $0.44 or 9% in 2016, which includes the favourable impact of a reduced share count.Excluding unusual items, income from continuing operations before income taxes, net income from continuing operations attributable to Magna International Inc., and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations increased 13%, 11%, and 16%, respectively, in 2016 compared to 2015.

During December 31, 2016, we generated cash from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities of $3.31 billion, and $81 million in operating assets and liabilities. Total investment activities for 2016 were $4.22 billion, including $1.93 billion to purchase subsidiaries, $1.81billion in fixed asset additions and $478 million in investments and other assets.

A more detailed discussion of our consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 is contained in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position and the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto, which are attached to this Press Release.

"2016 was another great year for Magna, with sales growth well above the market, record earnings and strong operating cash flow. We expect 2017 to be a strong year for Magna as well. We also completed the acquisition of Getrag early last year, and began its integration into Magna. We are pleased with our progress to date, and are excited about the strategic value Getrag brings to us.

Looking forward, as the industry undergoes significant changes over the next number of years, we believe our capabilities, innovations and deep vehicle knowledge will be instrumental in enabling the 'Car of the Future'. This should drive significant shareholder value."

-Don Walker, Magna's Chief Executive Officer

RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, Magna repurchased 2.7 million shares for $114 million and 22.6 million shares for $913 million, respectively.

Yesterday, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 with respect to our outstanding Common Shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. This dividend is payable on March 24, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2017.

"This 10% dividend increase, the eighth consecutive year of increases, reflects the confidence that both management and our Board currently have in Magna's future."

- Vince Galifi, Magna's Chief Financial Officer

2017 OUTLOOK Light Vehicle Production (Units) North America 17.7 million Europe 21.7 million Production Sales North America $19.2 - $19.8 billion Europe $8.7 - $9.1 billion Asia $2.2 - $2.4 billion Rest of World $0.3 - $0.4 billion Total Production Sales $30.4 - $31.7 billion Complete Vehicle Assembly Sales $2.7 - $3.0 billion Total Sales $36.0 - $37.7 billion EBIT Margin(2) Approximately 8% Interest Expense, net Approximately $90 million Tax Rate 25% - 26% Capital Spending Approximately $2.0 billion

(2)Earnings Before Interest and Taxes ("EBIT") represents net income before income taxes and interest expense, net.EBIT Margin is the ratio of EBIT to Total Sales.

In this 2017 outlook, in addition to 2017 light vehicle production, we have assumed no material unannounced acquisitions or divestitures. In addition, we have assumed that foreign exchange rates for the most common currencies in which we conduct business relative to our U.S. dollar reporting currency will approximate current rates.

We will hold a conference call for interested analysts and shareholders to discuss our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EST. The conference call will be chaired by Don Walker, Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call is 1-800-954-0695. The number for overseas callers is 1-416-981-9009. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. We will also webcast the conference call atwww.magna.com. The slide presentation accompanying the conference call will be available on our website Friday morning prior to the call.

OUR BUSINESS(3)

We are a leading global automotive supplier with 317 manufacturing operations and 102 product development, engineering and sales centres in 29 countries. We have over 155,000 employees focused on delivering superior value to our customers through innovative products and processes, and world class manufacturing. We have complete vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, as well as product capabilities which include body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, active driver assistance, vision, closure and roof systems and have electronic and software capabilities across many of these areas. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit our website atwww.magna.com.

(3) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.

