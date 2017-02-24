AMAT Stock: Indications Support an AdvanceThe bullish run in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) stock, which began in August 2015, has been nothing short of spectacular. In that time span, AMAT stock has managed a whopping return of 160% for those savvy enough to pick up shares as price put in a bottom. I have reason to believe that this bullish run in Applied Materials stock still has legs, and that higher prices are still likely.My beliefs stem from technical analysis, which is my preferred method of generating my investments views.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...