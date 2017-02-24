sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,985 Euro		-1,518
-3,34 %
WKN: 872087 ISIN: FR0000125007 Ticker-Symbol: GOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,74
43,755
14:52
43,74
43,76
14:52
24.02.2017 | 13:24
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Saint-Gobain CEO Interview - 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Saint-Gobain, the world leader in construction and high-performance materials has just reported its results for 2016. Saint-Gobain chairman and CEO Pierre-André De Chalendar comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/saint-gobain-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Results highlights

- Europe

- USA

- Political context

- Sika

- Outlook

About Saint-Gobain:

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.


© 2017 PR Newswire