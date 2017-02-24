Saint-Gobain CEO Interview - 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Saint-Gobain, the world leader in construction and high-performance materials has just reported its results for 2016. Saint-Gobain chairman and CEO Pierre-André De Chalendar comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/saint-gobain-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Results highlights

- Europe

- USA

- Political context

- Sika

- Outlook

