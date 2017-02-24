Ericsson and Federated Wireless announced today that they have successfully tested Ericsson's Radio System architecture and Federated Wireless' Spectrum Access System (SAS) together, demonstrating market readiness to support Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) engagements in the market. When combined, Ericsson's Radio System architecture delivers the indoor and outdoor CBRS high capacity and performance cells required for proper network density and Federated Wireless' cloud-based spectrum controller provides the necessary spectrum management and optimization, providing carriers and other industry participants a cost-effective solution for accessing this new spectrum.

Recently approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the CBRS 3.5 GHz band provides access to 150 MHz of spectrum to meet the rapidly growing demand for wireless network capacity. The spectrum is available through a secure sharing scheme that allows military and satellite incumbents to use the band when needed, freeing up wide swaths of new spectrum for commercial use. Established in 2015, the opening of the CBRS band has generated rapid innovation among operators and vendors as they recognize the tremendous advantage offered by access to spectrum.

The successful equipment and SAS testing is validation of the strength of this new market. Ericsson is a leader in providing the latest wireless technology to the top mobile operators across the globe and the collaboration and successful testing with Federated Wireless will help further technology advancement to ensure operators can fully maximize CBRS deployments. This is particularly critical as operators look to densify their networks in preparation for 5G which requires greater network capacity and predictability.

"Ericsson has a long term commitment to 5G, and we believe that exercising shared spectrum schemes in 4G today will lay the foundation for new models on sharing spectrum that will be essential in the allocation of new spectrum for 5G. This is an exciting area of wireless innovation that promises new opportunities for operators to quickly expand network capacity and coverage as well as opportunities for new industries that look to deploy private networks," said Glenn Laxdal, Head of Network Products for Ericsson North America.

"We are witnessing a perfect storm where the right solution has come at the right time. I've been in the mobile industry for years, and I've never seen an ecosystem come together as quickly as the CBRS ecosystem," said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. "We are thrilled to be working with Ericsson to ensure compatibility and our ability to meet customer needs as the shared spectrum model takes hold in the market. This is truly a transformation of the wireless industry."

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is unlocking a spectrum of possibilities by breaking down barriers to wireless spectrum, giving greater access to operators by creating a shared economy model for what was previously individually licensed. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is an influential first mover in the industry that has spent the last five years leading the creation of the shared spectrum market from the ground up, developing and nurturing the necessary standards, and working to ensure that customer deployments can be successful in all network environments. www.federatedwireless.com

