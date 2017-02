Wattkraft, a Germany-headquartered PV distributor and systems integrator, has today signed a framework agreement for the supply of 500 MW of inverters from Huawei.

The deal builds upon an existing relationship between the two firms, and will see some 300 MW of Huawei inverters connected or distributed across Germany this year. The remaining 200 MW capacity will be installed at various project sites globally, ...

