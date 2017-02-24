The following information is based on a press release from Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget AB (SCA) published on February 23, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of SCA has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 5, 2017, resolves on a distribution of shares in SCA Hygiene AB (SCA Hygiene) to SCA shareholders, whereby one (1) share of SCA will entitle their holder to one (1) share of SCA Hygiene. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in SCA (SCAB).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617100