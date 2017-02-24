Regulatory News:

The registration of Vivendi (Paris:VIV) Executives by the Milan public prosecutor is the result of an unfounded and abusive lawsuit filed by the Berlusconis against Vivendi after the increase of its stake in Mediaset.

This does not in any way signify any accusation against any person.

