SHIRE PLC - Elections for the interim dividend

February 24, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company") announced on February 16, 2017, an interim dividend of 25.70 US cents per Ordinary Share payable on April 25, 2017, to shareholders on the register ofmembers at the close of business on March 10, 2017.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are notified that, in order to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's Income Access Share arrangements ("IAS Arrangements"), they need to have submitted a valid IAS Arrangements election form to the Company's Registrar, Equiniti, by no later than 5pm (GMT) on March 24, 2017.

Holders of Ordinary Shares are advised that:

any previous elections made using versions of the IAS Arrangements election form in use prior to February 16, 2016, and any elections deemed to have been made prior to April 28, 2016, are no longer valid; and

if they do not elect, or have not elected using the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms published on or after February 16, 2016, to receive UK sourced dividends via the Company's IAS Arrangements, their dividends will be Irish sourced and therefore incur Irish dividend withholding tax, subject to applicable exemptions. Internet links to the newly formatted IAS Arrangements election forms can be found at: http://investors.shire.com/shareholder-information/shareholder-forms.aspx For further information concerning the IAS Arrangements, please contact Equiniti (+44 (0) 121 415 7593). If you are in any doubt as to what action to take, please consult your tax advisor immediately. Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary

Investor Relations Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874 Media Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607 Debbi Ford debbi.ford@shire.com +1 617 949 9083

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

