As solar gets to be less of a experimental entrant and more of a mainstream power source, successful solar companies are increasingly being swallowed up by established energy companies.

This occurred again today. This morning AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), a global energy company with $14 billion in annual revenues, announced a deal to acquire emergent U.S. utility-scale solar project developer and independent power producer (IPP) sPower from Fir Tree Partners and minority owners.

AES has partnered with Alberta Investment Management (AIMCo) for the $1.58 billion deal. After paying out an estimated $853 million in cash and assuming $724 million in non-recourse debt, AES and AIM will each own slightly less than 50% equity interests in sPower, including its 1.18 GW of wind and solar ...

