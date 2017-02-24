sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

51,06 Euro		-1,50
-2,85 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,01
52,00
16:14
51,00
51,44
16:15
24.02.2017 | 16:12
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

[UK Disclose Only]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI (February 24, 2017) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2016 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2016 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These above documents are also available on our website at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ or http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

#18832574v1 - 2016 Proxy Statement - UK Announcement - Annual Report and Proxy Statement


© 2017 PR Newswire