Carnival PLC - Annual Report and Accounts

[UK Disclose Only]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

MIAMI (February 24, 2017) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that copies of the Carnival plc 2016 Strategic Report and IFRS Financial Statements (to which the Carnival Corporation & plc 2016 Annual Report is annexed) and the Carnival Corporation & plc Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement (which include the Carnival plc Directors' Report, Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report and Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These above documents are also available on our website at http://www.carnivalcorp.com/ or http://www.carnivalplc.com/.

#18832574v1 - 2016 Proxy Statement - UK Announcement - Annual Report and Proxy Statement