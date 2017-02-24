Rooftop solar arrays are a common site across many advanced solar markets. In some parts of Australia - namely Queensland and South Australia - 30% of homes have solar panels on their rooftops. In the U.K., around 900,000 homes are rooftop solar-powered, while in the U.S., Germany and Italy they are a common sight.

But solar panels on cars? These have to date generally been the preserve of eccentric eco-warriors or innovative university students competing in some worthy around-the-world cause. Mass market production of solar-powered vehicles has been slow to leave the pits, save for a drip-drip of concept cars spinning turning slowly on platforms at motor shows the world over.

Now, solar-powered cars are no longer refined to the prototype, and this week perhaps the biggest name in hybrid vehicles - Toyota - unveiled its first solar-powered Prius. The rooftop solar panels recharge the 3.7-volt (24Ah) lithium-ion auxiliary battery while driving to raise hybrid fuel efficiency, but cannot charge the battery to full capacity.

The PV panels also supply power to the traction battery while the vehicle is parked, providing enough of a charge to drive up to a maximum of 6.1 kilometres per day, or an average of 2.9 kilometres, Toyota said in an online statement.

In addition, the solar panels provide electricity for the vehicle's lights, power windows and air conditioning systems. The PV-charging option has been in development since 2009, when Toyota enlisted Kyocera to provide 56W modules for its prototypes.

Toyota first announced plans last summer to offer the vehicles in the Japanese and European markets. The Japanese automaker launched sales throughout Japan last week, with a monthly sales target of 2,500 vehicles Prices range from ¥3.3 million ($29,000) to ¥4.2 million.

