As from February 27, 2017, the ICB Classification for SaltX Technology Holding AB will change.
New Industry Code: 3000 Personal & Household Goods ----------------------------------------------------- New Supersector Code 3700 Personal & Household Goods -----------------------------------------------------
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.
New Industry Code: 3000 Personal & Household Goods ----------------------------------------------------- New Supersector Code 3700 Personal & Household Goods -----------------------------------------------------
For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.