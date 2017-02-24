Global Head-up Display Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuously increasing military spending coupled with rising adoption of HUDs in civil aircraft and luxury car segments is driving the global HUDs market. Increasing fleet size of airplane, helicopters, land vehicles, etc., is propelling the demand for head-up display from the defense sector. Over the last five years, continuous technological advancements have resulted in the development of portable and interactive HUDs. The launch of these portable HUDs is expected to increase the demand for low cost HUDs from the low and medium range car segments. Technological advancements, rising demand for comfort and luxury and increasing inclination towards advanced technology products is expected to drive demand for HUDs from the automotive segment in the coming years. Moreover, rise in global air passenger traffic is expected to result in expansion of global aircraft fleet size, and consequently, boost the demand for HUDs from the civil aviation sector in the coming years.

According to"Global Head-up Display Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020", the global HUD market is projected to cross USD5.2 billion by 2020. Laser display technology, holographic display, unmanned aerial vehicles, volumetric display, portable & interactive head-up display and pico-projector based head-up displays are some of the emerging technologies in the global head-up display market. Among all sectors, defense and automotive are the major revenue generators in the global HUD market. Car manufacturers are collaborating with head-up display manufacturers to introduce low cost versions of these systems for their integration into low and medium segment cars. Few of the leading global HUD manufacturers include BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Continental, Garmin, Pioneer and Nippon Seiki, among others."Global Head-up Display Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2020"discusses the following aspects of the global head-up display market:

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with the leading head-up display companies. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Research Methodology

2.Global Head-up Display Market Overview

3.Analyst View

4.Global Head-up Display Market Outlook

- 4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

- 4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.Global Head-up Display Video Generator Market Outlook

- 5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

- 5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.Global Head-up Display Panel Market Outlook

- 6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

- 6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.Global Head-up Display Combiner Market Outlook

- 7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

- 7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Global Head-up Display Projector Market Outlook

- 8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value)

- 8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.Americas Head-up Display Market Outlook

- 9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

- 9.2.Price Point Analysis

10.EMEA Head-up DisplayMarket Outlook

- 10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

- 10.2.Price Point Analysis

11.Asia-Pacific Head-up Display Market Outlook

- 11.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

- 11.2.Price Point Analysis

12.Market Dynamics

13.Market Trends & Developments

14.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

15.Competitive Analysis

- 15.1.Competition Matrix

- 15.2.Company Profiles

16.Strategic Recommendations

