Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 54,312 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.9395p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,402,941 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,402,941 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 48 34.75 16:25:04 London Stock Exchange 3913 34.75 16:20:22 London Stock Exchange 4669 34.75 16:07:57 London Stock Exchange 1361 34.75 16:07:20 London Stock Exchange 1345 34.75 16:07:20 London Stock Exchange 3236 34.75 16:07:20 London Stock Exchange 2694 35 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 3368 35 14:56:15 London Stock Exchange 700 35 14:46:49 London Stock Exchange 9 35 14:46:48 London Stock Exchange 777 35 14:46:48 London Stock Exchange 2954 35 14:38:11 London Stock Exchange 1393 35 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 942 35 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 792 35 12:02:02 London Stock Exchange 99 35 12:02:02 London Stock Exchange 2346 35 12:02:02 London Stock Exchange 1835 35 11:24:03 London Stock Exchange 787 35 11:24:02 London Stock Exchange 680 35 11:24:02 London Stock Exchange 1651 35 10:41:40 London Stock Exchange 3152 35 10:41:31 London Stock Exchange 475 35 10:41:31 London Stock Exchange 4052 35 10:39:20 London Stock Exchange 1605 35 10:39:13 London Stock Exchange 791 35 09:22:56 London Stock Exchange 634 35 09:22:56 London Stock Exchange 1438 35 09:22:56 London Stock Exchange 1357 35 09:11:10 London Stock Exchange 1597 35 09:05:09 London Stock Exchange 526 35 08:57:49 London Stock Exchange 1668 35 08:53:08 London Stock Exchange 266 35.25 09:35:48 London Stock Exchange 1152 35.25 09:35:48 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-