Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):54,312
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.9395p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,402,941 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,402,941 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
4834.7516:25:04London Stock Exchange
391334.7516:20:22London Stock Exchange
466934.7516:07:57London Stock Exchange
136134.7516:07:20London Stock Exchange
134534.7516:07:20London Stock Exchange
323634.7516:07:20London Stock Exchange
26943516:29:53London Stock Exchange
33683514:56:15London Stock Exchange
7003514:46:49London Stock Exchange
93514:46:48London Stock Exchange
7773514:46:48London Stock Exchange
29543514:38:11London Stock Exchange
13933512:02:12London Stock Exchange
9423512:02:12London Stock Exchange
7923512:02:02London Stock Exchange
993512:02:02London Stock Exchange
23463512:02:02London Stock Exchange
18353511:24:03London Stock Exchange
7873511:24:02London Stock Exchange
6803511:24:02London Stock Exchange
16513510:41:40London Stock Exchange
31523510:41:31London Stock Exchange
4753510:41:31London Stock Exchange
40523510:39:20London Stock Exchange
16053510:39:13London Stock Exchange
7913509:22:56London Stock Exchange
6343509:22:56London Stock Exchange
14383509:22:56London Stock Exchange
13573509:11:10London Stock Exchange
15973509:05:09London Stock Exchange
5263508:57:49London Stock Exchange
16683508:53:08London Stock Exchange
26635.2509:35:48London Stock Exchange
115235.2509:35:48London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


