Global $330.5 Billion Wireless Health Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wireless Health Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Wireless Health Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 23.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $330.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased interest towards self care, rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets and availability of economical wireless devices.

Based on component, the market is categorized hardware and software.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by medical & diagnostic laboratories, telehealth, healthcare amenities, home care, pharmaceuticals, physicians and other applications.

By services, market is segregated by tablet PC, handheld device, pager health information, PDA, smartphone and mobile phone.

Based on technology the market is categorized into WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access), WLAN/Wi-Fi, WWAN (Wireless Wide Area Network), WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network). WWAN (Wireless Wide Area Network) segment is further sub-segmented into CDMA, 3G and 4G, General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) and Global Positioning System (GPS). WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network) segment is further sub-segmented into Ultra-wide Band (UWB), ZigBee, RFID, RTLS, and IPS, Bluetooth, Z-wave and Ant+.

Depending on the end user the market is segmented by payers, patients/individuals and providers.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increased interest towards self care

3.1.2 Rapid proliferation of smartphones and tablets

3.1.3 Availability of economical wireless devices

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Wireless Health Market, By Component

4.1 Hardware

4.1.1 Hardware Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Software Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Wireless Health Market, By Application

5.1 Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories

5.1.1 Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Telehealth

5.2.1 Telehealth Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Healthcare Amenities

5.3.1 Healthcare Amenities Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Home Care

5.4.1 Home Care Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.6 Physicians

5.6.1 Physicians Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.7 Other Applications

5.7.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Wireless Health Market, By Service

6.1 Tablet PC

6.1.1 Tablet PC Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Handheld Device

6.2.1 Handheld Device Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Pager Health Information

6.3.1 Pager Health Information Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 PDA

6.4.1 PDA Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.5 Smartphone

6.5.1 Smartphone Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.6 Mobile Phone

6.6.1 Mobile Phone Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Wireless Health Market, By Technology

7.1 WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access)

7.1.1 WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2 WLAN/Wi-Fi

7.2.1 WLAN/Wi-Fi Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3 WWAN (Wireless Wide Area Network)

7.3.1 WWAN (Wireless Wide Area Network) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 CDMA

7.3.1.1.1 CDMA Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.2 3G and 4G

7.3.1.2.1 3G and 4G Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.3 General Packet Radio Service (GPRS)

7.3.1.3.1 General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.4 Global Positioning System (GPS)

7.3.1.4.1 Global Positioning System (GPS) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4 WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network)

7.4.1 WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Ultra-wide Band (UWB)

7.4.1.1.1 Ultra-wide Band (UWB) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.2 ZigBee

7.4.1.2.1 ZigBee Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.3 RFID, RTLS, and IPS

7.4.1.3.1 RFID, RTLS, and IPS Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.4 Bluetooth

7.4.1.4.1 Bluetooth Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.5 Z-wave

7.4.1.5.1 Z-wave Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.6 Ant+

7.4.1.6.1 Ant+ Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Wireless Health Market, By End User

8.1 Payers

8.1.1 Payers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.2 Patients/Individuals

8.2.1 Patients/Individuals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8.3 Providers

8.3.1 Providers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

9 Wireless Health Market, By Geography

10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities

11 Leading Companies

- AT&T, Inc.

- Philips Healthcare

- Aerohive Networks, Inc.

- Verizon Communications, Inc.

- Nihon Kohden Corporation

- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

- Mckesson Corporation

- Siemens A.G.

- GE Healthcare

- Polar Electro Inc.

- Cerner Corporation

- Vocera Communication, Inc.

- Alcatel-Lucent

- Qualcomm, Inc.

- Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mz4msg/global_wireless

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716