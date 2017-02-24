Global $22.5 Billion Industrial Cooling System Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Industrial Cooling System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $22.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include technological advancements in industrial cooling system, demand from nuclear power generation, focus on greener buildings and replacement with innovative greener solutions and Economic development in the regions.

Based on product, the market is segmented into Air Cooling System, Evaporative Cooling System, Hybrid Cooling System and Water Cooling System.

Depending on the end user, the market is segmented by Data Center, Industrial Manufacturing, Food Processing & Storage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining, Petrochemical Processing, Power Generation and Automotive.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technological advancements in industrial cooling system

3.1.2 Demand from nuclear power generation

3.1.3 Focus on greener buildings and replacement with innovative greener solutions

3.1.4 Economic development in the regions

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industrial Cooling System Market, By Product

4.1 Air Cooling System

4.2 Evaporative Cooling System

4.3 Hybrid Cooling System

4.4 Water Cooling System

5 Industrial Cooling System Market, By End User

5.1 Data Center

5.2 Industrial Manufacturing

5.3 Food Processing & Storage

5.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

5.5 Petroleum & Natural Gas Refining

5.6 Petrochemical Processing

5.7 Power Generation

5.8 Automotive



6 Industrial Cooling System Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

- Baltimore Aircoil Company

- Cool Water Technologies

- Cooling Tower Systems Inc.

- SPX Corporation

- Evapco-Blct Dry Cooling Inc.

- Delta Cooling Towers Inc.

- Johnson Controls Inc

- Black Box Corporation

- SPIG S.P.A.

- Brentwood Industries, Inc.

- Paharpur Cooling Towers Limited

- EVAPCO Inc.

- Bell Cooling Towers

- Star Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.

- Mesan Group

- Gactel Turnkey Projects Ltd.

- Berg Chilling Systems

- Hamon Group

- Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

- Emerson Electric Co.

- Liang Chi Industry Co. Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Plastics

- Thermal Care Inc.

- Niagara Blower Company

- King Sun Industry Company

