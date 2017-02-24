SYLVANIA, OH--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by Joy Global for the sale of their 465,000 sq. ft. industrial property on approximately 46.36 acres. The property is located at 325 Buffalo Street in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Built in 1970 and 1981 with continual updates, the building is constructed of 8"-12" reinforced concrete floor; insulated metal panel walls; ballasted membrane roof; steel columns; variable ceiling heights ranging from 18'-28' clear in the main plant to 44' clear in the warehouse. Key features include 41 overhead cranes up to 40-tons; T-5 fluorescent lighting; 100% wet sprinkler system; four Ingersoll Rand air compressors; all utilities; seven interior truck docks; ten overhead grade doors with varied dimensions up to 18' x 14'; and parking for approximately 525 vehicles on two lots. The facility offers approximately 17,000 sq. ft. of general office space.

The property is located in a mixed-use area near the town center -- 16 miles north of I-80, 20 miles east of Route 79 and within 70 miles from Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania and Youngstown, Ohio.

Binswanger is aggressively marketing the property to prospects in industries including oil/gas extraction and mining, heavy construction, as well as manufacturers of plastics/rubber, nonmetallic product, primary metal, fabricated metal, machinery, and electrical equipment/appliance components.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

CONTACT:

Laurie Goldstein

215-448-6014

Email contact

