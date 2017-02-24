Global Haptics Technology Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Haptics Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $31.8 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of haptic technology in smartphones, rising market for gaming applications, and advanced technological developments.

Based on Component the market is categorized into input devices, software, drivers, microcontrollers, sensors, touch screens, actuators, and other components. Further, actuators segmented by electroactive polymer actuators, eccentric rotating mass (ERM), piezoelectric actuator, and linear resonant actuators (LRAs).

By technology the market is segmented by surface acoustic wave (SAW), resistive, optical imaging, and capacitive.

On basis of feedback the market is segmented by force feedback, tactile feedback.

Depending on the application the market is segregated into education & research, defense, consumer electronics, gaming, automotive & transportation, healthcare, engineering, and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing adoption of haptic technology in smartphones

3.1.2 Rising market for gaming applications

3.1.3 Advanced technological developments

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Haptics Technology Market, By Component

4.1 Input Devices

4.1.1 Input Devices Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Software Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Drivers

4.3.1 Drivers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Microcontrollers

4.4.1 Microcontrollers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Sensors

4.5.1 Sensors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Touch screens

4.6.1 Touch screens Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7 Actuators

4.7.1 Actuators Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.1 Electroactive Polymer Actuators

4.7.1.1.1 Electroactive Polymer Actuators Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.2 Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM)

4.7.1.2.1 Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.3 Piezoelectric Actuator

4.7.1.3.1 Piezoelectric Actuator Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.4 Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs)

4.7.1.4.1 Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAs) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.8 Other Components

4.8.1 Other Components Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Haptics Technology Market, By Technology

5.1 Surface acoustic wave (SAW)

5.1.1 Surface acoustic wave (SAW) Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Resistive

5.2.1 Resistive Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Optical imaging

5.3.1 Optical imaging Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Capacitive

5.4.1 Capacitive Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Haptics Technology Market, By Feedback

6.1 Force Feedback

6.1.1 Force Feedback Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Tactile Feedback

6.2.1 Tactile Feedback Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Haptics Technology Market, By Application

7.1 Education & Research

7.1.1 Education & Research Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.2 Defense

7.2.1 Defense Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.3 Consumer Electronics

7.3.1 Consumer Electronics Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.4 Gaming

7.4.1 Gaming Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.5 Automotive & Transportation

7.5.1 Automotive & Transportation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.6 Healthcare

7.6.1 Healthcare Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.7 Engineering

7.7.1 Engineering Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Haptics Technology Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies



- Force Dimension

- Geomagic, Inc.

- Haption S.A.

- Imagis Co., Ltd.

- Immersion Corporation

- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

- Microchip Technologies, Inc.

- National semiconductor

- On Semiconductor Corporation

- Precision Microdrives Ltd.

- Samsung Electronics

- Senseg Oy

- SMK Corporation

- Synaptics Incorporated

- Texas Instruments, Inc.

- Ultrahaptics

