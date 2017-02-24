Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025: $53.9 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Flavors & Fragrances Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Flavors & Fragrances Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $53.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include biotic ingredients usage has been increased in recent years, rising vegan population increasing demand for flavors & fragrances, recent technological developments of flavors & fragrances and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on application the market is categorized into dairy products, soap & detergent, beverages, cosmetics and toiletries, oral care, confectionary and bakery products and household and other products. By product, flavors & fragrances market is segmented into aroma chemicals, synthetic aroma chemicals, flavor blends, natural aroma chemicals and fragrance blends.



Depending on the technology the market is segregated by flavor encapsulation, cold extraction technology, enzymatic routes, conventional technologies and supercritical fluid extraction.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Biotic Ingredients Usage Has Been Increased In Recent Years

3.1.2 Rising Vegan Population Increasing Demand for Flavors & Fragrances

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Flavors & Fragrances

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Application

4.1 Dairy Products

4.1.1 Dairy Products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Soap & Detergent

4.2.1 Soap & Detergent Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Beverages

4.3.1 Beverages Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Cosmetics And Toiletries

4.4.1 Cosmetics And Toiletries Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Oral Care

4.5.1 Oral Care Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Confectionary And Bakery Products

4.6.1 Confectionary And Bakery Products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7 Household And Other Products

4.7.1 Household And Other Products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Product

5.1 Aroma chemicals

5.1.1 Aroma chemicals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Synthetic Aroma chemicals

5.2.1 Synthetic Aroma chemicals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Flavor blends

5.3.1 Flavor blends Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Natural Aroma chemicals

5.4.1 Natural Aroma chemicals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.5 Fragrance blends

5.5.1 Fragrance blends Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



6 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Technology

6.1 Flavor Encapsulation

6.1.1 Flavor Encapsulation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Cold Extraction Technology

6.2.1 Cold Extraction Technology Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Enzymatic Routes

6.3.1 Enzymatic Routes Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 Conventional Technologies

6.4.1 Conventional Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.5 Supercritical Fluid Extraction

6.5.1 Supercritical Fluid Extraction Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Flavors & Fragrances Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies



- Cargill Flavor Systems

- International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

- Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

- Takasago International Corp.

- Aromatech SAS

- Firmenich SA

- Symrise AG

- Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Givaudan SA

- ConAgra Foods Incorporated

- Royal DSM NV

- BASF SE

- Frutarom Industries Ltd.

- Bedoukian Research, Inc.

- Solvay SA

- David Michael & Co.

- Kerry Group plc

- Comax Flavors

- Flavorchem Corp.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kp2v5f/global_flavors

