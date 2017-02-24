Global Cloud Security Market by Service Type, by Deployment Mode, by End User, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud security can be defined as a set of control-based advancements and strategies designed to protect information stored on the cloud. Rising adoption of cloud computing across various end user industries is propelling growth in the global cloud security market. Various types of cloud security services include Identity & access management, web security, email security, data loss prevention, etc. Growth in demand for thesecloud security solutions is witnessing an increase over the past few years, on account of increasing usage of cloud specific services such as Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, etc., and rising instances of cloud specific attacks across various industry verticals.In addition, growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept, rising internet of things market and exponential growth in cyber security is projected to boost growth in cloud security market across the globe during forecast period as well.

According to"Global Cloud Security Market By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the global market for cloud security is projected to grow at a CAGR over 10% during 2016-2021, due to rising instances of security breaches for identity and financial data theft in IT & telecom, BFSI, government and retail sectors. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud storage solutions by small & medium enterprises, rising adoption of cloud security in ecommerce, etc., is also driving global cloud security market.North America dominated the global cloud security market in 2015 due toincreasing adoption of cloud computing, and growing IT security spending in the region. Few of the key players operating in global cloud security market includeTrend Micro, Intel, IBM, Cisco and Symantec."Global Cloud Security Market By Service Type, By Deployment Mode, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects of the cloud security market across the globe:

Global Cloud Security Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Service Type (Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Email Security, Web Security, SIEM and Others), By Deployment Mode (Private, Public and Hybrid), By End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and Others), By Region ( North America , South America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa )

, , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with the cloud security service vendors & channel partners. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Cloud Security Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.Global Cloud Security Market Attractiveness Index

6.North America Cloud Security Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Europe Cloud Security Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8. Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.South America Cloud Security Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.Middle East & Africa Cloud Security Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Impact Analysis

11.2.Drivers

11.3.Challenges

12.Market Trends & Development

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations

