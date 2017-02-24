Global Organic Food & Beverages Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: $456 Billion Market Opportunities and Recommendations for New Investments - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Organic Food & Beverages Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $456 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising government support for organic agriculture, expansion of organic products beyond the natural channel, increasing connected shopper and proliferation of organic in food service.



Based on Product the market is categorized into food and beverages. Food segment is further sub- segmented into dairy products, baby food, meat, fish & poultry, fruits and vegetables, frozen & processed food, bakery products and others. Beverages are further sub -segmented beer & wine, coffee & tea, non-dairy beverages and others.



Depending on the Distribution channel the market is segmented by organic retailers, supermarkets and hypermarkets and online retailers.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Government support for organic agriculture

3.1.2 Expansion of organic products beyond the natural channel

3.1.3 Increasing connected shopper

3.1.4 Proliferation of organic in food service

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Organic Food & Beverages Market, By Product

4.1 Food

4.1.1 Food Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.1 Dairy products

4.1.1.1.1 Dairy products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.2 Baby food

4.1.1.2.1 Baby food Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.3 Meat, Fish & poultry

4.1.1.3.1 Meat, Fish & poultry Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.4 Fruits and vegetables

4.1.1.4.1 Fruits and vegetables Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.5 Frozen & Processed Food

4.1.1.5.1 Frozen & Processed Food Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.6 Bakery products

4.1.1.6.1 Bakery products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.1.1.7 Others

4.1.1.7.1 Others Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Beverages

4.2.1 Beverages Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Beer & Wine

4.2.1.1.1 Beer & Wine Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Coffee & Tea

4.2.1.2.1 Coffee & Tea Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Non-Dairy Beverages

4.2.1.3.1 Non-Dairy Beverages Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Others

4.2.1.4.1 Others



5 Organic Food & Beverages Market, By Distribution channel

5.1 Organic retailers

5.1.1 Organic retailers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

5.2.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Online retailers

5.3.1 Online retailers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



6 Organic Food & Beverages Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies



- Amy's Kitchen Inc.

- Carrefour

- Conagra Foods Inc.

- Dakota Beef LLC

- Dean Foods Co.,

- Koninklijke Ahold

- Kraft Foods Group Inc.

- Metro

- Organic Valley

- REWE

- Tesco plc

- Waitrose Ltd

- Whole Foods Market Inc.



