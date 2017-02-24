Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2017) - MYM Nutraceuticals (CSE: MYM) has completed the acquisition of a majority interest in Sublime Culture Inc. Quebec-based Sublime is an inspection-stage applicant on the path to become a Licensed Producer of medical marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes regulations.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which discusses the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "MYM" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_4m5q3ae6/MYM-Nutraceuticals-CSE-MYM-completed-acquistion-of-majority-interest-in-Sublime-Culture-Inc

MYM will supply funding and resources to build out Sublime's production facility in preparation for inspection by Health Canada.

MYM acquired a 51% in both Sublime and its Licensed Producer application, by issuing 1 million shares of MYM to Sublime's two primary shareholders.

Following a recent tour of the facility, key benchmarks with respect to maximizing production space and the purchase of the property were established. Plans are now underway to stage the build-out of the entire building with the inclusion of a roof-top greenhouse that will maximize the total production canopy to 36,000 square feet.

The company intends to pursue the purchase of the land and, upon successful inspection and issuance of a license, start the additional build-outs, thereby allowing the company to own up to 90% of Sublime and 100% of the production facility.

MYM is led by Jonathan Fiteni, who has more than 14 years of experience in the medical marijuana industry in general, and in the construction of marijuana facilities in particular. He is well experienced in producing medical quality marijuana strains from seed to patient, and has designed and managed the building of numerous high-density growing facilities. Using hydroponics and other sophisticated growing methods, he has successfully integrated complex electrical, dehumidification, HVAC and irrigation systems together to produce high quality organic marijuana products.

Jonathan Fiteni, CEO, stated: "With the closing of this deal, MYM now possesses a majority interest in a late-stage Licensed Producer application. The opportunity in Quebec is much larger than we anticipated. Becoming a Licensed Producer will allow us to move aggressively on our plans to create exciting new products and engage potential patients who are currently using the dispensary model. Being able to fast-track our ability to produce quality cannabis products is a game-changer for us and our shareholders. I am very proud of our team for the countless hours spent searching for the right partner and the new talent that we expect will join our growing company."

The management team continues to identify and evaluate prospective investments that would help the company move forward in the areas of land development, product research and development.

The shares are trading at $0.23. For more information, please visit the company's website www.mymarijuana.ca, contact Jonathan Fiteni, CEO, at 778-317-7932 or email info@mymarijuana.ca.

