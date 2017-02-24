Surgical Workflow Technology Provider caresyntax® by SCAPE® Enjoys a Successful Start to 2017

BOSTON, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global digital O.R. technology leader SCAPE® kicks off the year with excellent prospects. The firm, which operates its surgical workflow solutions business under the brand caresyntax®, has exceeded its ambitious 2016 sales targets with an increase in revenues of over 30%, and an even larger 50% increase in order backlog. It allowed caresyntax® to be acclaimed as the world's largest vendor-neutral perioperative workflow integration platform provider. With this achievement, the company joins the select group of high-growth companies in the broader digital health segment worldwide. The company expects to keep expanding at a similar rate in 2017 as it reinforces its leading position in key markets and launches cutting-edge software-focused solutions.

Additionally, caresyntax® team has enjoyed a very fruitful first trade show of the year at Arab Health in Dubai World Trade Center from January, 30th to February, 3rd. The company held productive meetings with a continuous flow of visitors from the Middle East, Africa and Asia. As the company took part in leading PPP projects in 2016 in Turkey (e.g., Mersin, Bilkent), it has become one of the preeminent integration platforms in the region. Dennis Kogan and Bjoern von Siemens, the two managing directors, along with Haitham Zaatari, VP of Sales in MEA, Turkey, and India, further advanced collaboration initiatives in the Middle Eastern Hybrid O.R. segment with such distinguished partners as Siemens Healthineers.

caresyntax® has an exciting roadmap of releases coming up through the entire year, including first of a kind Software as a Service (SaaS) concept in O.R. integration. Some of these solutions will be exclusively showcased at the upcoming trade fairs: HIMSS and ConhIT. At HIMSS Conference in Orlando, Florida on February 19th-23rd, caresyntax® has unveiled the first generation of the SaaS applications suite with an innovative usage-based pricing for lower upfront investment.

caresyntax® is a surgical solutions provider with regional hubs all around the world. caresyntax® perioperative solutions reduce unproductive time and deliver better care in hospitals. caresyntax® enhances concepts of integrated operating room medical devices and workflows by applying its unique vendor-neutral Internet of Medical Things (IoT) approach to the entire horizontal peri-procedural workflow. caresyntax® solutions are built and deployed in collaboration with many of the leading vendors in surgical medical device, healthcare IT, and hospital infrastructure fields. Our footprint allows us to help optimize workflow in over 10 million surgical procedures a year.

