Global Laboratory Information System Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Laboratory Information System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Laboratory Information System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.1 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include array of opportunities from emerging regions and rising adoption of Laboratory Information System.

Based on Delivery Mode the market is categorized into Web-Based LIS, Cloud-Based LIS and On-Premise LIS.

Depending on the End User the market is segmented by physician office laboratories, hospital laboratories, independent laboratories, clinics and other end users.

By Product, market is segregated by Integrated LIS and Standalone LIS. Based on Component the market is categorized into software, services and hardware.

10 Leading Companies

- Cerner Corporation

- Mckesson Corporation

- Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

- EPIC Systems Corporation

- Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)

- Compugroup Medical AG

- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

- Merge Healthcare, Inc.

- SCC Soft Computer

- Orchard Software Corporation

- LabWare

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3v6n9m/global_laboratory

