Global Wearable Computing Market Analysis & Trends 2013-2017 & Industry Forecast to 2025: $92.1 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

The Global Wearable Computing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 22.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $92.1 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Internet of Things (IoT) is emulsified in the market, making it demanding, demand for wearable products accompanied with medical devices, recent technological developments of wearable computing and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application the market is categorized into consumer, medical & healthcare, enterprise & industrial, fitness & wellness application, defence & security, home automation, infotainment, gaming and other applications.

Segregating Global Network Outsourcing market by technology, it can be broadly diversified into computing technologies, display technologies, networking technologies and other technologies.

Depending on the product, the market is segmented by activity monitoring device, smart clothing and textiles, virtual reality eyewear and wearable camera.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) is emulsified in the market, making it demanding

3.1.2 Demand for wearable products accompanied with medical devices

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Wearable Computing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Wearable Computing Market, By Application

4.1 Consumer

4.1.1 Consumer Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Medical & Healthcare

4.2.1 Medical & Healthcare Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 ECG Monitoring

4.2.1.1.1 ECG Monitoring Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Drug Delivery Products

4.2.1.2.1 Drug Delivery Products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.3 Continuous Glucose Monitors

4.2.1.3.1 Continuous Glucose Monitors Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.4 Other Medical & Healthcare Applications

4.2.1.4.1 Other Medical & Healthcare Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Enterprise & Industrial

4.3.1 Enterprise & Industrial Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.1 Hand-Worn Terminals

4.3.1.1.1 Hand-Worn Terminals Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.2 Other Enterprise & Industrial Applications

4.3.1.2.1 Other Enterprise & Industrial Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4 Fitness & Wellness Application

4.4.1 Fitness & Wellness Application Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.1 Smart Clothing

4.4.1.1.1 Smart Clothing Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.2 Footwear

4.4.1.2.1 Footwear Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.4.1.3 Wristbands

4.4.1.3.1 Wristbands Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.5 Defense & Security

4.5.1 Defense & Security Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.6 Home Automation

4.6.1 Home Automation Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7 Infotainment

4.7.1 Infotainment Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.1 Smartwatches

4.7.1.1.1 Smartwatches Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.7.1.2 Augmented Reality Devices

4.7.1.2.1 Augmented Reality Devices Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.8 Gaming

4.8.1 Gaming Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.9 Other Applications

4.9.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



5Wearable Computing Market, By Technology

5.1 Computing Technologies

5.1.1 Computing Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.1.1.1 Wearable Computers

5.1.1.1.1 Wearable Computers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Display Technologies

5.2.1 Display Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.1 Augmented Reality

5.2.1.1.1 Augmented Reality Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2.1.2 Virtual Reality

5.2.1.2.1 Virtual Reality Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Networking Technologies

5.3.1 Networking Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3.1.1 Wi-Fi

5.3.1.1.1 Wi-Fi Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3.1.2 Bluetooth

5.3.1.2.1 Bluetooth Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3.1.3 Other Networking Technologies

5.3.1.3.1 Other Networking Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Other Technologies

5.4.1 Other Technologies Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Wearable Computing Market, By Product

6.1 Activity Monitoring Device

6.1.1 Activity Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Smart Clothing And Textiles

6.2.1 Smart Clothing And Textiles Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.3 Virtual Reality Eyewear

6.3.1 Virtual Reality Eyewear Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.4 Wearable Camera

6.4.1 Wearable Camera Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Wearable Computing Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

- Adidas AG

- Apple Inc.

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Fitbit Inc.

- Garmin, Ltd.

- LG Electronics, Inc.

- Microsoft Corporation

- Motorola Mobility Holdings, Inc.

- Nike, Inc.

- Pebble Technology, Corporation

- Philips Healthcare

- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

- Smartlife Technology Ltd

- Sony Corporation

- Valve Corporation

- Zephyr Technology Corporation

