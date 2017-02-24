Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific (APAC) Data Center Cooling Market Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) Data Center Cooling Market is estimated to grow from US$0.920 billion in 2015 to US$2.115 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.88% over the forecast period.

Rapid growth in data consumption is leading to the emergence of new data centers in the region, which is boosting the demand for data center cooling technologies and solutions.

Growing adoption of cloud computing and BYOD programs by a number of enterprises is augmenting the need for efficient cooling solutions in order to ensure proper server functioning and elimination of system downtime. Stringent environmental regulations will boost the demand for data center cooling systems to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Since conventional cooling systems incur high operational costs due to increased power consumption, the demand for upgradation and replacement of traditional data center cooling systems with efficient ones will bolster the growth of the APAC Data Center Cooling market during the forecast period.

Five key industry participants profiled as part of this section are IBM, Hitachi, Emerson, HP, and Eaton.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Solutions (US$ billion)

5.1. Air Conditioners

5.2. Chillers

5.3. Economizers

5.4. Cooling Towers

5.5. Others

6. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Enterprise Size (US$ billion)

6.1. Small Enterprises

6.2. Medium Enterprises

6.3. Large Enterprises

7. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by End Users (US$ billion)

7.1. Colocation Service Providers

7.2. Cloud Service Providers

7.3. Enterprise

8. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Forecast by Industry Verticals (US$ billion)

8.1. Banking and Financial Services

8.2. Manufacturing

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Communication and Technology

8.5. Energy

8.6. Education

8.7. Government

8.8. Media and Entertainment

8.9. Others

9. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

IBM

Hitachi

Emerson

HP

Eaton

