Hammond eBike Technologies announce Hammond electric bike collection for Indiegogo campaign

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hammond eBike Technology announce their Hammond electric bike collection, loaded with Hi-Tech gadgets. The electric folding bike collection is available in 4 unique designs including The Hammond 500 (500-watt motor), The Hammond 750 (750-watt motor), The Hammond 1000 (1000 watt motor) and The Hammond unlimited (interchangeable motor). Each bike also comes in a coordinated custom-made bike bag, and a newly designed GPS, touchscreen bike computer called The Hammond X5. Hammond collection is the first ever fully loaded folding, electric smart bike in a custom bag. To join in this revolution, visit www.hammondebiketechnology.com and input your contact information.

"The Hammond collection was built out of the necessity to satisfy a community of bikers that appreciate diversity, technology, and functionality. The bikes will eliminate a lot of problems bikers face and help them enjoy their hobby like never before. We implore everyone to join in and take part in this great assignment, by supporting our Indiegogo campaign and spreading the word on social media," said Thomas Hammond, CEO.

The Hammond bike collection is available in different colors and comes in a custom bag for proper packaging, easy mobility, and protection from weather elements. The bike has matching interphone bike speakers with bluetooth, compatible with any smartphone up to 20 feet away. It also has wireless rear signal lights and front head light. Hammond ebike technology took bike security to another level by adding a hidden GPS tracker device. The GPS provides double real-time tracking to absolute street address by SMS or online web tracking. Geo-fence capability sends you an SMS if your bike is disturbed or someone is trying to steal it. The GPS tracker and bike computer has a number of cool features, too many to mention.

The prototypes are almost complete. The company is offering everyone to own this fantastic product by launching an Indiegogo campaign. Hammond ebike technology is taking the Indiegogo campaign to another level by giving backers perks for life. This includes 5% to 35% off to backers for life from their online store, which will launch July 2017, if the campaign is successful.

About Hammond eBike Technologies

Hammond eBike Technologies designs, manufactures, and distributes eBikes and other electronic products. In the past year, the company has established an amazing product line by creating relationships with engineers, product designers and manufacturers from around the world. For more information visit www.hammondebiketechnology.com and follow them on social media. You can also watch the YouTube video at https://youtu.be/IRZP2z_xGIY.