Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Proximity Sensors Market Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2016 2021)" report to their offering.

The Europe Proximity Sensors market is expected to increase to $1.12 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 7.15% over the period 2015-2020. The need for enhanced production efficiency in verticals such as process industries, automotive manufacturing and industrial applications is expected to be the key driver for the proximity sensors market in this region. Additionally, pollution control and worker safety in Europe have led government regulations to aim at improvements. These regulations have a positive impact on the proximity sensors market. Increasing demand for automation and strong growth in capital investments are the key drivers which are making the Europe Proximity Sensors market grow lucratively.

The growth of the Proximity Sensors market is currently being hindered by limitation in product variation among different manufacturing companies and limitation in sensing capabilities. Photoelectric proximity sensors technology is the fastest-growing market, because of their extensive use in automotive and material-handling applications.

This report describes a detailed study of the Porter's five forces analysis, market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. All the five major factors in these markets have been quantified using the internal key parameters governing each of them. It also covers the market landscape of these players, which includes the key growth strategies and competition analysis.

The report also considers key trends that will impact the industry and profiles over 10 leading suppliers in the Proximity Sensors market. Some of the top companies mentioned in the report are GE (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fargo Controls (U.S.), and Omron (Japan), among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Findings

3. Market Overview Dynamics

4. Introduction

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Market Segmentation

7. Company Profiles

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Of Proximity Sensors Market

GE

Eaton

Rockwell Automation

Omron

Panasonic

Freescale

Balluff

Honeywell

Festo

Turck USA

Fargo Controls

Sick AG

Mouser Electronics

IFM Electronic GmbH

