Flowserve Corporation: Flowserve to Present at Gabelli's 27th Annual Pump, Valve and Water Systems Symposium

DALLAS, February 24, 2017 - Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced plans to present at Gabelli's 27th Annual Pump, Valve and Water Systems Symposium in New York on March 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Presenting at the conference for Flowserve is Jay Roueche, Interim Chief Financial Officer. 
 
Webcast information will be accessible on Flowserve.com under the Investor Relations section.
 
Flowserve Contacts
Investor Contacts: 
Jay Roueche, Interim Chief Financial Officer, (972) 443-6560
Mike Mullin, director, Investor Relations, (972) 443-6636
 
Media Contacts: 
Lars Rosene, vice president, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6644
Amy Allen, manager, Global Communications and Public Affairs, (972) 443-6501
 
About Flowserve: Flowserve Corp. is one of the world's leading providers of fluid motion and control products and services. Operating in more than 55 countries, the company produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves as well as a range of related flow management services. More information about Flowserve can be obtained by visiting the company's Web site at www.flowserve.com.
 
# # #



