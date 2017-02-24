Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (Paris: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 24 February 2017, it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a Current Report on Form 8-K. The Current Report on Form 8-K announces that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved grants of options, restricted stock units and performance stock units under the TechnipFMC plc 2017 Incentive Award Plan (the "Incentive Award Plan"), to Maryann T. Mannen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TechnipFMC, with such grants to be made on the first business day following the date TechnipFMC files a Form S-8 with the SEC registering shares to be offered under the Incentive Award Plan.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (www.technipfmc.com).

