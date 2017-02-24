EyeLock to Demonstrate Secure Iris Biometric Capability on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform at Mobile World Congress 2017

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb.24,2017 /PRNewswire/ --EyeLockLLC, a leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, will demonstrate its elite iris biometric solutionon the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon' 835 mobile platform with X16 LTE at Mobile World Congress 2017 (February 27 - March 2, 2017) in Qualcomm's Booth in Hall 3, Stand 3E10.

The Snapdragon 835 processor contains the Qualcomm Haven' security platform-a combination of hardware, software and biometrics technologies that help to provide additional security features for online banking and payments.It also includes hardware-based user authentication, device attestation, and device security for use cases such as mobile payments, enterprise access, and personal data protection.

Beyond secure fingerprint identification, a Snapdragon 835 processor is designed to provide a user with an extra level of safety and simplicity using Secure Camera-a camera-based biometric solution for iris and facial recognition engineered to help enhance device security.

"By 2018, most new smartphones releasedin the worldwill include biometrics. The Qualcomm 835 Haven Secure Camera feature provides additional security for your most personal information - your biometriciristemplate,the key to all your data, with specialized hardware and software," saidSy Choudhury, senior director of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Further, webelievethe Snapdragon 835 security camera implementation provides a solid foundationfor theEyeLocksolution."

Smartphone developers are increasingly adopting iris recognition as the gold-standard among biometric solutions because of its rich information density. EyeLock's proprietary iris authentication technology examines more than 240 unique iris characteristics of each eye and provides a fast, user-friendly experience with a natural sensing distance of roughly 60 cm. The algorithm performance capabilities for speed and accuracy have been tested and validated byNovetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology and independent biometric testing, as unmatched in the market with a false accept rate of 1 in 1.5 million for single eye authentication and a false reject rate of less than 1%.

"EyeLockand Qualcomm Technologies worked together to achieve a breakthrough level of device security and biometric usability for smartphones and the IoT segment-at-large," said Jeff Carter, Chief Technology Officer at EyeLock."The device we will demonstrate at Mobile World Congress features fast iris recognition at a comfortable arm's-length distance Utilizing the Qualcomm Haven Secure Camera interface with dedicated processing and encryption to sign, store and execute matching of mathematical templates of your iris biometric, we now are able to offer one of the most advanced security techniques available."

Visit QualcommandEyeLockat Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from February 27 - March 2in Qualcomm's Booth in Hall 3, Stand 3E10

EyeLockLLC, a majority owned subsidiary ofVoxxInternational Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), is an acknowledged leader in advancediris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID' technology. Iris authentication is highlysecure because no two irises are alike andthe iris is the most accurate human identifierother than DNA.The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 95 patents and patents pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments.EyeLock'ssolutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of security EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely lowfalse acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. As a sponsor member of the FIDO (FastIDentityOnline) Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a safer and more secure digital presence for consumers, EyeLock is dedicated to advancing digital privacy and next generation security. For more information, please visit www.eyelock.com.

