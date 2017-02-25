sprite-preloader
Samstag, 25.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,711 Euro		-0,069
-3,88 %
WKN: A2ADZY ISIN: CA72765Q6013 Ticker-Symbol: P6MA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,692
1,767
24.02.
1,707
1,768
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD1,711-3,88 %