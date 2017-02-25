NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 3, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) (NYSE: RH), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 26, 2015 and June 8, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of RH and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 3, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

RH and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) RH reported false and misleading earnings forecasts based on its new product line, RH Modern; and (ii) RH misrepresented and concealed the problems surrounding the launch of RH Modern including inventory shortages, shipping delays, and poor construction quality.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn

Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447