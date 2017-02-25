sprite-preloader
Samstag, 25.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

115,60 Euro		+1,168
+1,02 %
WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,74
116,21
11:57
116,00
116,35
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON115,60+1,02 %
VOESTALPINE AG39,61-2,82 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG15,596-2,69 %