In der Wochensicht ist vorne: AMS 4,9% vor Johnson & Johnson 3,26%, Samsung Electronics 2,73%, Pfizer 1,9%, Novartis 1,84%, Cisco 1,72%, Daimler 1,7%, GlaxoSmithKline 0,96%, Roche GS 0,95%, Volkswagen 0,76%, Toyota Motor Corp. 0,69%, IBM 0,38%, Intel 0,14%, Alphabet 0,07%, Amazon 0,02%, Honda Motor 0,02%, Microsoft 0%, Ford Motor Co. -0,87%, Sanofi -1,84%, Andritz -2,7%, voestalpine -2,79% und Zumtobel -4,33%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 38,97% vor Cisco 12,16% , Novartis 10,78% , Pfizer 9,98% , Johnson & Johnson 9,82% , Samsung Electronics 7,42% , ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...