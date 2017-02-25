sprite-preloader
Samstag, 25.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,31 Euro		-1,67
-3,28 %
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,483
49,979
11:57
49,60
49,90
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIXTRON SE3,238-6,74 %
AMS AG43,00-3,35 %
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC49,31-3,28 %
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG36,405-3,47 %