In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Dialog Semiconductor 11,59% vor AMS 4,9%, Samsung Electronics 2,73%, Cisco 1,72%, IBM 0,38%, Intel 0,14%, Infineon -0,53%, Stratasys -1,08%, 3D Systems -3,68%, SLM Solutions -7,65% und Aixtron -11,63%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: AMS 38,97% vor Dialog Semiconductor 22,06% , Cisco 12,16% , Stratasys 8,81% , Samsung Electronics 7,42% , SLM Solutions 4,37% , IBM 3,1% , Infineon 3,05% , Aixtron 1,19% , 3D Systems -2,89% und Intel -2,9% . Weitere Highlights: Dialog Semiconductor ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (14,02% Zuwachs von 44,71 auf 50,98), ebenso Aixtron 3 Tage im Minus...

