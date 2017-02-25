Chinese Actor Tong Dawei in Awe During 2017 Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, Feb. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Acclaimed Chinese Actor Tong Dawei was invited by luxury fashion house TOD's to Italy to watch the February 24th 2017 fashion show featuring Tod's Women's 2017-2018 F/W collection during Milan Fashion Week 2017. Tong watched the show with his friend renowned actress Zhang Ziyi, and other fashion icons including Anna Wintour, the editor in chief of the American Vogue and Glenda Bailey, the editor in chief of the American Bazaar. This was Tong Dawei's first appearance at the international women collection show.

On the day of the show, Tong Dawei made a chic appearance in the show wearing a nut-brown leather jacket and a pair of cool grey jeans. The leather jacket was processed by special technique with an oil painting style. The decal shirt in the same color scheme added a touch of gentleness in his stylish male temperament. The pure Italian style could be reflected in the details of the complete suit, which highly displayed the essence of the brand. Chinese famous fashion blogger Chrison evaluated that what Tong wore was fresh and vogue, being suitable for the fashion show without being overdressed.

As a frequenter of various international fashion shows, Tong Dawei has repeatedly been invited to attend different international fashion weeks, such as Paris, Milan etc., however this was the first time for him to attend to the women collection show. He will buy his wife Guan Yue the dresses which are suitable for her by showing her the recording in the show. Tong and Zhang Ziyi had a comfortable casual conversation as they watched. The two stars had acted as lovers in the film The Crossing (2014). Some netizens said that their encounter in the fashion week looked like the reunion of Tong Daqing and Yu Zhen, their two characters from the film. When talking about their recentprojects, Tong Dawei praised the brilliant performance of Zhang Ziyi in her new film The Wasted Times(2016)and said that it was powerful.

The fashion show coincided with Tod's officially launching of the limited edition collection TIMELESS ICONS all over the world. As Chinese stars included in the book, Tong Dawei, Zhang Ziyi and Liu Wen were invited to attend the brand exhibition and VIP cocktail party. Other international film stars were also in featured into Timeless Icons together include Audrey Hepburn, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney and so on.