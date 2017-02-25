Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-2017/mobileworldcapitalbarcelona/

Company: Mobile World Capital Barcelona Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: http://mobileworldcapital.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/MWCapital YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MobileWorldCapital LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2623897/

About Mobile World Capital Barcelona

Mobile World Capital Barcelona is an initiative driving the mobile and digital transformation of society while helping improve people's lives globally. With support of the public and private sector throughout Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain, MWCapital focuses on three areas: the empowerment on the use of digital technologies; the digital transformation of industries; and the acceleration of innovation through digital-based entrepreneurship. Collectively, our programmes are positively transforming Education, Industry and the Economy. MWCapital hosts the Mobile World Congress and delivers 4YearsFromNow [4YFN], a business platform for the startup community.

