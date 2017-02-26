sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 26.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,388 Euro		-1,016
-2,34 %
WKN: 900103 ISIN: US9843321061 Ticker-Symbol: YHO 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YAHOO INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YAHOO INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,00
43,173
25.02.
42,98
43,245
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY75,09-0,42 %
BOEING COMPANY168,48+1,42 %
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC234,00-0,47 %
NETFLIX INC135,15+0,45 %
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC99,75+0,20 %
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC19,994-2,35 %
YAHOO INC42,388-2,34 %