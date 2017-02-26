Companies announce managed services agreement and introduce Avnet's new Global LTE IoT Starter Kit

Mobile World Congress - Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) today announced an agreement to offer AT&T's Internet of Things (IoT) managed services as a part of Avnet's growing IoT solutions stack.

The agreement, which empowers Avnet to seamlessly integrate AT&T's cloud application development supported by flagship platforms AT&T M2X and AT&T Flow Designer, paves the way for the two companies to more effectively harness their respective expertise to support designers in the development and production of next-generation IoT devices with global cellular connection.

Building on the success of previous collaborations, including the Cellular IoT Starter Kit and LTE IoT Add-On Kit, Avnet and AT&T also announced plans for the Avnet Global LTE IoT Starter Kit, powered by AT&T. This latest IoT starter kit, scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2017, offers a complete development environment for sensor-to-cloud applications and services.

The Avnet Global LTE IoT Starter Kit will include:

AT&T IoT Platform Access The starter kit is fully integrated with the AT&T IoT Platform (M2X and Flow) a cloud-based, fully managed time-series data storage service for network and connected machine-to-machine (M2M) devices and the Industrial Internet of Things. M2X will enable the kit to connect to the AT&T IoT Platform, allowing developers and customers to manage, organize and register individual devices both real and virtual applications. Additionally, developers and customers will be able to deploy and run custom-built application logic from Flow Designer in scalable docker environments.

"The combination of AT&T's IoT managed services and Avnet's new Global LTE IoT Starter Kit offers developers a unique set of tools and services that will simplify and accelerate the creation of connected IoT devices," said Tim Barber, senior vice president, global design chain business development, Avnet. "With the production-ready LTE kit and AT&T IoT services, Avnet provides the complete package for cellular connected sensor-to-cloud solutions."

"Demand for connected devices continues to climb," said Mike Troiano, vice president, AT&T Internet of Things. "We're excited to integrate our IoT developer platforms, M2X and Flow Designer, into the Avnet Global LTE IoT Starter Kit. Together we're helping bring IoT innovations to life faster and more efficiently than ever before."

Representatives from both Avnet and AT&T will be on hand at AT&T's booth located in Innovation City, Hall 4, #4A10 at Mobile World Congress. Stop by for a demonstration of the starter kit prototype.

The Avnet Global LTE IoT Starter Kit will be available for order in select countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas in Q2 2017, priced at $139. For more information, visit http://cloudconnectkits.org.

About Avnet, Inc.

From components to cloud and design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology globally by providing them with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network* and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.** We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and YouTube at youtube.com/att.

