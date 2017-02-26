Ericsson: Ericsson brings power of cloud to network management with 'as a service' launch

Ericsson Network Manager as a Service helps operators with predictable total cost of ownership for network management and enables an efficient network evolution

Includes all features of an on-premise Ericsson Network Manager system and maintained with the latest software

Selected customers to get first opportunity in Q3 2017

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) launches its state of the art Ericsson Network Manager in an "as a service" model to better support operators in their journeys to virtualization, software-defined networking and 5G network transformation.

Ericsson is accelerating "software as a service" as a business and delivery model for networks and mission-critical management systems. Ericsson Network Manager as a Service combines latest IT cloud technologies together with decades of managed hosting and managed services capabilities, operational knowledge and global leadership.

Built with a new, highly scalable software architecture, Ericsson Network Manager combines Element Management System, Network Management System and Analytics functions. It manages physical & virtual network functions across many technologies (multiple Radio technologies, Core & IP) and exposes them in a unified manner to operator's existing OSS ecosystems.

Anders Lindblad, Head of Business Unit IT & Cloud products, says: "Virtualization and software defined networking is transforming the telecom networks and how they are managed. Similar to the on premise Ericsson Network Manager, we believe software as service is another excellent way of delivering and consuming the network management features that brings automation, agility and innovation. As the operators embark on this NFV, SDN and 5G transformation journey, Ericsson Network Manager as a service offers flexibility, and lower total cost of ownership."

Larry Goldman, Partner and Head of Networks and Software Research at Analysys Mason says: "Ericsson Network Manager exemplifies Ericsson's longstanding leadership in managing tens of thousands of nodes in Tier 1 operator radio, transport and core networks. This as-a-service announcement is an expected, but innovative evolution of Network Management and meets a key need for operators seeking to gain greater benefits from internet models that drive out cost, and improve customer experience."

There are now three options available for operators to empower their network functions with Ericsson Network Manager: native with software and hardware; software in customer chosen cloud; and as service.

To drive the developing market and software as a service throughout network solutions, Ericsson will work closely with a select group of customers using Ericsson Network Manager as a Service.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

