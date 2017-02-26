NOKIA: Nokia supplies Xiaomi with high-speed fiber optic network to interconnect its data centers and create a 'private cloud'

Press Release

Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch to connect 7 Xiaomi data centers in the Beijing region with a high-capacity, reliable and agile optical network

The network will enable the Chinese electronics and Internet giant to enhance its operations and offer higher-speed, higher-quality Internet services to its subscribers

26 February 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is providing Xiaomi, a leading electronics manufacture and Internet service provider in China, with a state-of-the-art fiber optic network to link 7 data centers in the Beijing region. The new network will enable the fast-growing company to reduce bottlenecks in its data transport network and bring higher-speed, lower latency Internet services to its customers.

For this project, Nokia is providing Xiaomi with its data center interconnect (DCI) solution, based on the company's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) and managed by the Network Services Platform. The 1830 PSS is a high-performance Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) platform that delivers the capacity, security and control required for enterprise data center networks. Nokia's DCI solution is enabling Xiaomi to tie together its data centers to effectively establish a private cloud that it can use to support its internal data management needs.

This agreement builds on Nokia's substantial track-record providing DCI solutions to large enterprises such as financial institutions, healthcare providers and 'webscale' companies. The project also highlights the growing momentum behind Nokia's strategy to expand its customer base to organizations outside of the traditional telecommunications sphere.

Drazen Lukic, head of China IP and Optical Networks Business Group at Nokia, said: "As large enterprises in China and around the world look to take advantage of the benefits of private cloud, Nokia's data center interconnect solution offers an ideal way of bringing together geographically distributed assets to form a single, high-performance cloud. This initiative is enabling Xiaomi to maximize network capacity, address fast-growing traffic demands and enjoy the flexibility of the cloud with the security, reliability and performance of a private network."

Large Enterprise Data Center Interconnect page (https://networks.nokia.com/large-enterprises/data-center-interconnect)

1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) portfolio page (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/1830-photonic-service-switch)

Video: Nokia PSE-2: The heart of the network for today and the future (https://youtu.be/ZXkspNQwlaM)

Video: Super coherent technology - optimizing wavelength capacity and reach (https://youtu.be/8n2xFQHNpss)

Nokia Optical Networking page (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/optical-networking)

Photonic Service Engine 2 (P SE-2) page (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/pse-2)

Network Service Platform for Optical page (https://networks.nokia.com/products/network-services-platform/nfm-ttabs-1)

