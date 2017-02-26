Ericsson: Batelco selects Ericsson for mobile network enhancement

Batelco and Ericsson sign the biggest network deal to provide the latest innovative technologies to Bahrain customers including LTE-Advanced and expansion of VoLTE

Ericsson will expand its offerings to Batelco for support and next-level solutions to enhance Batelco's leadership

Deal provides foundation for Batelco to develop a building block for future developments in 5G, IOT and Cloud

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Batelco have partnered in a major network deal to transform the Bahrain mobile network. The ambition is to boost Batelco's market leadership and guarantee the best customer experience in mobile internet services.

The Mobile Network Enhancement Deal for 2017 - 2018 is the biggest deal between Ericsson and Batelco since their partnership began more than 35 years ago.

Muna Al Hashemi, CEO, Batelco Bahrain, says: "By delivering an outstanding experience to our customers, Ericsson supports Batelco's strategy to stay ahead of competition. Ericsson's innovative solutions will provide us with a service to monitor and measure our users' experience and allow us to enhance their overall experience through providing the best in network solutions."

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Region Middle East and East Africa, says: "This is an important milestone in our long standing partnership with Batelco, marking a significant step in their network evolution and offering a range of new solutions for Batelco's subscribers in Bahrain. We will continue to strengthen this partnership by leveraging Ericsson's leadership and supporting our customer prepare their network for the future."

Ericsson will increase its services and offerings in both core and radio solutions to Batelco. Moreover, this agreement will enable Batelco to start the journey to 5G and IOT by providing network virtualization services, improved 3G and LTE indoor capacity for customers.

This agreement will have a huge impact on the user experience through improved mobile internet coverage and service quality. This solution will be a key differentiator among competitors and continue Batelco's and Ericsson's mobile internet leadership in the market.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com/).





