sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 26.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,50 Euro		-0,02
-1,32 %
WKN: A0M4ZP ISIN: CNE1000004Y2 Ticker-Symbol: FZM 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZTE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,486
1,578
25.02.
1,492
1,546
24.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZTE CORPORATION
ZTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZTE CORPORATION1,50-1,32 %