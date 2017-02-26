Candidates for the Board of Directors



The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Friday March 3rd 2017 at 4:00 pm at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel.



1. Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir, id.no: 300368-3799 2. Georg Lúðvíksson, id.no :070376-4909 3. Katrín Olga Jóhannesdóttir, id.no: 010862-7369 4. Ómar Benediktsson, id.no: 221059- 4689 5. Tómas A.Tómasson, id.no: 040449-6989 6. Úlfar Steindórsson, id.no: 030756-2829



The board will be elected by means of a multiplication election in accordance with article 63, paragraph 6, item b of Act no. 2/1995 on Public Limited Liability Companies.



The AGM shall elect five Board Members in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.