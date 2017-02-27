LONGi Group launches global integration brand strategy

TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Group recently announced that it has renamed its overseas brand LERRI Solar, which encompasses its solar cell and module businesses, as LONGi Solar. The company will participate in PV Expo 2017 in Tokyo, Japan from March 1 to March 3, 2017, with its new brand identity.

LONGi Group, a global leader in monocrystalline silicon industry, has built an entire industry value chain encompassing the upstream (silicon ingots and wafers), midstream (solar cells and modules) and downstream (utility and distributed generation power stations) of the solar industry with the support of its advanced monocrystalline technologies. The launch of its brand integration strategy demonstrates LONGi Group's commitment to becoming a leading global solar technology company.

By capitalizing on the group's overall strengths in monocrystalline technologies, LONGi Solar focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of high-efficiency, cost-effective monocrystalline photovoltaic products with the aim of providing owners of solar facilities and their investors with solutions that reduce the cost of per kilowatt hour of electricity generated using LONGi Solar's cells and modules. To be showcased at the Japan PV Expo are the company's wide range of high performance monocrystalline products including its 305W 60-cell PERC module.

LONGi Group President Li Zhenguo said, "As the world's largest monocrystalline wafer manufacturer, LONGi Group has established a leading market position and high level of brand recognition in the global monocrystalline wafer markets. Being recently named a Tier One module supplier by Bloomberg New Energy Finance is a testament to our achievements across the solar value chain. The renaming of the LERRI Solar brand consisting of our solar cell and module businesses as LONGi Solar highlights LONGi Group's determination and confidence in expanding its solar cell and module businesses in overseas markets. We believe that the LONGi Group's brand integration strategy will help power the evolution of our business interests worldwide."