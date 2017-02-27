sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Clariant AG: Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016

Clariant AG / Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

                                                         

  • Publication on http://reports.clariant.com (http://reports.clariant.com)
  • Order service via company website
  
 

Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report. This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.

Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.

"This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant" said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com (http://reports.clariant.com) and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations
Jochen Dubiel

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com		 Anja Pomrehn

Phone +41 61 469 67 45
anja.pomrehn@clariant.com
Claudia Kamensky

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
claudia.kamensky@clariant.com		 Maria Ivek

Phone +41 61 469 62 92
maria.ivek@clariant.com

Press Release german (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784488.pdf)
Press Release english (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784487.pdf)


Clariant AG
Rothausstrasse 61 Muttenz 1 Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012142631;



