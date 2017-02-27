Clariant AG / Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication on http://reports.clariant.com (http://reports.clariant.com)

Order service via company website

Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report. This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.

Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.

"This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant" said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.

The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com (http://reports.clariant.com) and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website.

Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations Jochen Dubiel



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

jochen.dubiel@clariant.com Anja Pomrehn



Phone +41 61 469 67 45

anja.pomrehn@clariant.com Claudia Kamensky



Phone +41 61 469 63 63

claudia.kamensky@clariant.com Maria Ivek



Phone +41 61 469 62 92

maria.ivek@clariant.com





Press Release german (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784488.pdf)

Press Release english (http://hugin.info/100166/R/2081463/784487.pdf)

